Army unit takes photos with newborn whose father was killed in action

Most new parents take photos of their newborns, but one mother’s photos have gone viral on social media for the heartwarming story behind them.

Britt Harris, who lives in North Carolina, lost her husband Chris Harris last August when he was killed in action in Afghanistan just a week after learning he would be a dad.

Britt wanted to pay tribute to her late husband after their daughter, Christian, was born.

"I wanted to let everyone meet Christian together. I wanted to use everyone from the gender reveal back in October and have these special and formal photos to show Christian one day,” Britt said.

She told KSAT 12 in a private message that she wanted to show her daughter the men and women who served alongside her father.

Many of the soldiers who were present for the photoshoot were there when Chris died and a few were survivors from his vehicle.

"Those are the people she should know and be able to see how much they all loved her right from the beginning. They’ve been a part of her life before she was even born and I know they’re going to be around for the rest of her life. No matter where the Army takes them all I will be able to show Christian how they all came together for her,” Britt said.

