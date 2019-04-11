Arrest affidavit reveals motive in fatal stabbing of school counselor

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas - An apparent sexual advance led to the death of a Carrizo Springs High School migrant counselor, according to an arrest affidavit.

Carlos Pena, 50, was found dead Tuesday night at his home in Asherton, which is near Carrizo Springs, the Dimmit County Sheriff's Office said.

John Michael Alvarado, 18, is charged with murder in connection with Pena's slaying.

According to the affidavit, Alvardo admitted to killing Pena after the counselor tried to grab his penis.

Alvarado punched Pena's face and head multiple times, the affidavit said.

Pena then grabbed Alvarado's right leg, and that's when Alvardo got a pocketknife with a serrated edge and stabbed Pena in the neck, torso and abdomen, the affidavit said.

Alvarado called 911 and was arrested.

