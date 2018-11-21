Man accused of shooting at several cats, killing 1, arrested, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO - A 77-year-old-man is facing felony animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting a cat in the neck at a local apartment complex.

The incident occurred the morning of Nov. 12 at the Spanish Oaks Apartments in the 3000 block of Cripple Creek.

Witnesses said Donald Martin was standing on a second-floor balcony when he began shooting at a group of cats cared for by the apartments’ residents. A 1-year-old gray tabby female was hit and although good Samaritans rushed to the animal’s aid, she died shortly afterward.

Martin was arrested this morning by detectives from the San Antonio Police Department North Patrol Property Crimes Unit who worked with Animal Care Services animal cruelty investigators on the case. Animal cruelty is a state jail felony punishable by two years in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.

