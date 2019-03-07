Teen arrested in hotel room slaying in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS - Police in New Braunfels have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting inside a hotel room.

Bryan David Ramirez-Fernandez, 17, has been charged with first-degree felony murder in the death of 18-year-old Maximiliano Miranda, according to New Braunfels police.

Both men are from New Braunfels, a release said.

Officers took Ramirez-Fernandez into custody after serving an arrest warrant at his home in the 1100 block of Store Branch before noon Thursday.

He was transported to the Comal County Jail where bond was set at $100,000.

Investigators believe Ramirez-Fernandez and Miranda knew each other prior to the shooting.

Miranda’s body was found at 2:30 a.m. Monday inside a room at the Rodeway Inn hotel in the 1200 block of I-35 North.

Police said there are no additional suspects at large, but the investigation is ongoing and witness interviews will continue.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

