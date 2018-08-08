Arson investigation underway after fire at congressman's office

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio arson investigators are working at the scene of a fire that damaged a congressman's office near downtown early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. at U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett's office, which is located in the 200 block of West Travis.

Firefighters said they believe the fire was arson as someone likely set fire to the exterior of the office. The damage, however, was contained to the outside of the building, firefighters said.

Police also responded to the scene quickly and caught a man going over a fence near the office. Authorities say the man is believed to be homeless.

Police said two windows were also broken. A damage estimate for the fire is not currently known.

No one was hurt.

