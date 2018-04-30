Arson investigation underway after home is destroyed by fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters said a fire has destroyed a home on the city's South Side late Sunday night.

The fire was reported around 11:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of Coconino Drive.

Fire officials said the exact same house caught fire on Saturday as well. In that instance, the fire was ruled as electrical.

Witnesses said this time they saw several suspects set fire to the home before fleeing.

Arson investigators have now been called in to work at the scene.

A father and two teens are said to live at the home but were not present at the time. The house has been ruled a total loss.

