Arson investigators looking for cause of East Side fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio arson investigators are trying to figure out how a fire started at an abandoned structure on the city's East Side late Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called just before midnight to the 9300 block of Northeast Side Loop 410, not far from Eunice Street after receiving word about the fire.

Firefighters said they arrived to find both flames and heavy smoke showing. Fire crews were able to put the fire out, but the fire caused roughly $15,000 in damage to the structure, fire officials said.

The fire has been deemed suspicious in nature. There were no reported injuries.

