Arson investigators looking into what caused East Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - Arson investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a home on the city's East Side on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Drive around 5 p.m. and quickly extinguished a fire in one of the rooms of the home.

San Antonio Fire Department Capt. Ryan Bippert said part of the home was possibly under construction.

Arson investigators were called out to the scene to determine what caused the fire.

While the home sustained minor fire damage, Bippert said the family living in the home will likely be displaced for the evening.

