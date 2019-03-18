Arson investigators trying to determine what caused downtown fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are looking into the cause of an overnight fire at a boarded up building located downtown.

The fire was called in just before 2 a.m. in the 800 block of North Main Street, not far from Interstate 35.

Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke showing from the building. Authorities say they believe squatters likely were going in out of the building and they may have played a role.

Fire officials said damage to the building is estimated at $5,000.

Arson investigators have been called in to help determine the fire's cause.

