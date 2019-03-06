Arson investigators looking into what caused suspicious building fire

SAN ANTONIO - Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged part of a housing complex overnight.

The fire was reported just before midnight in a boarded-up building inside the Palacio Del Sol housing complex, found near West Martin Street, just west of downtown.

Firefighters said they had to deal with collapse issues of the building but that it was unoccupied.

Authorities say the fire was suspicious in nature.

A damage estimate was not given.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.