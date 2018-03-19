Arson investigators working to determine cause of heavy shed fire

SAN ANTONIO - Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a heavy shed fire late Sunday night following a series of several small explosions just south of downtown.

The shed fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Leopold Street, located not far from South Presa Street.

Firefighters said they arrived on the scene to find heavy flames coming from a 1000 square foot shed behind a home. Officials said they had to work to just get to the structure because the backyard was full of clutter and other sheds.

Several small explosions occurred as a result of paint cans and possibly a propane tank being in the backyard, officials said.

No one was hurt by the fire.

