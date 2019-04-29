Arson suspected at vacant car dealership

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities believe a fire that broke out at a vacant car dealership Sunday evening was intentionally set.

Hill Country Village Police officers saw smoke coming from a structure at the old Auto Group of San Antonio lot in the 15000 block of San Pedro Road, prompting multiple agencies to respond.

Firefighters with Hollywood Park and Castle Hills fire departments and the Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office all responded and extinguished the fire before it was able to spread. Authorities said that because the fire started in two places, they suspect it was intentionally set. Additionally, authorities said they found what appeared to be an electrical outlet that had been tampered with in one of the back buildings.

The fire caused minimal damage and no one was in the buildings at the time of the fire, officials said.

The fire is under investigation by the Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.