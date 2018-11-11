Arson suspected in South Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters suspect arson is to blame for a house fire that tore through a South Side home early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to the 400 block of Wharton Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the front of the home in flames.

Firefighters said the home had been vacant for approximately one month. While there were some items in the home, as the home was being used for storage purposes, authorities said utilities had been cut off.

Firefighters said they believe the fire was intentionally set, and the arson unit was called to the home to investigate.

Authorities estimate the home sustained $25,000 to $30,000 in damage.

No one was injured.

