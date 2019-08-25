Arson team investigates house fire

San Antonio - A family's house will need about $40,000 of repairs after a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 100 block of Cantrell Drive. They say the fire was coming out of the front window when they arrived. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, containing the damage to the front room.

The owner of the house said he was at a friend's house when the fire started. SAFD said there are no injuries.

