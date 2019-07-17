Arsonist attempts to set police car on fire, reward offered

SAN ANTONIO - Police are requesting the public's help to identify an arsonist who attempted to set fire to a patrol vehicle on July 5.

The culprit was caught on camera at 5:45 a.m. in front of the parking lot of the East Patrol Substation placing a cup of ignitable liquid underneath the patrol vehicle.

The arsonist, who is described as wearing a blue or black hoodie with white writing and khaki shorts, ignited the cup and then fled on foot.

A patrolman was able to extinguish the fire and keep damage to a minimum, according to San Antonio police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) to submit a tip.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

