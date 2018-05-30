Artistic creations from Mexican-based contemporary artists showcased downtown

SAN ANTONIO - Over 50 artworks produced by Mexican-based contemporary artists will be shown at an exhibit at the Mexican Cultural Institute in Hemisfair Plaza Way.

Consul General of Mexico in San Antonio Reyna Torres Mendivil walked us through the exhibit titled "Procesos en el Arte: Contemporary Mexico."

"The quality of the works that were sent for this exhibit is really amazing. We have some of the biggest names in the contemporary art nowadays," Mendivil said.

They used a piece created by Mexican Artist Damian Ortega titled "GEODA XIII" as a center piece. His artwork has the ability to raise questions and have different meanings. He is one of many artists well known in the art community.

Mendivil said the exhibit is also important because they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Mexican Cultural Institute.

"The Mexican Cultural Institute was opened within the context of the Hemisfair and this used to be the Mexican Pavilion during Hemisfair, so the history behind this is amazing. Thanks to the community of San Antonio, who worked really hard to make sure that this site evolved into becoming the Mexican Cultural Institute," Mendivil said.

The exhibit is free and is open from May 30 to Aug.12. It is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

