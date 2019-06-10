As CPS Energy restores power lost during severe storms last week, new storms roll in

SAN ANTONIO - Hours after CPS Energy announced it was nearing completion in its efforts to restore power to homes following severe storms last week, a new round of storms rolled through the San Antonio area, knocking out power at more than 22,000 homes.

As of 9:50 p.m., more than 22,000 people were without power, according to CPS Energy's outage map.

Sunday afternoon, the utility company provided updates as it worked to assist the more than 300,000 customers impacted by severe storms on Thursday.

EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION: UIW is experiencing multiple power outages due to strong winds. UIW PD is currently without power. If you have an emergency, call 911. pic.twitter.com/AIKbQ2YQTJ — UIW (@uiwcardinals) June 10, 2019

"Our crews worked 757 wire down orders through this restoration process and completed work without any safety incidents," the company celebrated in a news release at 4:30 p.m.

MAP OF CURRENT OUTAGES

At around 9 p.m., storms began moving through the city, prompting a follow-up news release from CPS Energy, which read, in part, "damaging winds along with heavy rain, hail and lightning strikes have affected power to more than 20,000 CPS Energy customers." The utility company said it has called in additional crew members to work through the night to restore power to affected homes.

power outage in san antonio pic.twitter.com/Ed9tfYIFwq — pavonweezy (@pavonweezy) June 10, 2019

"We ask our community for their patience as we work to safely restore power," the agency said in a news release.

CPS Energy is advising those without power to call 210-353-4357 to report the outage.

The agency is also reminding people to be cautious around power lines and to keep themselves, their family and pets away from any downed power lines.

