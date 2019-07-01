Assistant juvenile probation supervisor arrested on suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO - An assistant supervisor with the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Department was arrested late Friday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content exceeding 0.15, online records and a spokeswoman from the agency confirmed Monday to KSAT.

Christopher Carrasco, 45, was arrested late Friday night in the 500 block of East Market Street, records show. He was subsequently released on $1,000 bail.

Lynne Wilkerson, chief probation officer for the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Department, said Carrasco, who is an assistant supervisor for the residential services unit, had his job-related driving privileges suspended while the case is pending.

"After his case closes, we will evaluate his personnel record, the facts of the incident and his response to the incident to determine whether or not any further action is warranted," Wilkerson said via email.

Salary records show Carrasco has been employed by the agency since 1999.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.