Assortment of jewelry stolen from Alamo Ranch-area Zales, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for the man who robbed a Zales Outlet in the Alamo Ranch Shopping Center Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the Zales off of Loop 1604 and Highway 151 just after noon.

Witnesses told police the suspect was wearing a mask and gloves when he walked in with a box and told employees to fill it with jewelry and money.

Police didn't say how much money and jewelry were taken.

Police are looking at surveillance from other stores in the area to see where the suspect was going.

