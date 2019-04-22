At least 1 person arrested after chase ends near Jackson Middle School

SAN ANTONIO - Multiple law enforcement vehicles were seen early Monday morning around Jackson Middle School after a vehicle chase ended near there on the city's North Side.

San Antonio police along with San Marcos police were both seen at the North East Independent School District school, which is located by Vance Jackson Road.

According to SAPD, the San Marcos Police Department is taking the lead in an investigation but would not say more.

KSAT 12 reporters at the scene said a sport utility vehicle with all its doors open was seen behind the school, as if someone had bailed out of it. They saw at least one person in handcuffs being put in the back of a patrol car.

The San Antonio Police Department helicopter could be heard flying overhead, and San Marcos police officers were seen searching the area on foot.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., the police presence, however, had diminished. KSAT 12 is working to gather more information about what exactly happened there.

