1 killed in shooting at NE Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his late 20s was killed Monday afternoon in a shooting at an apartment complex on the city's Northeast Side.

Jennifer Rodriguez, a San Antonio police spokeswoman, said the man was shot several times around 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot at The Oasis at Oakwell in the 1900 block of Loop 410.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he died, Rodriguez said.

No arrests have been made.

Video from the scene shows at least four bullet holes and broken window of a car in the apartment parking lot.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.