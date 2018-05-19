At least 17 injured in Texas plant flash fire, officials say

LA PORTE, Texas - At least 17 people were injured in a flash fire incident at the Kurary plant in La Porte Saturday, La Porte OEM spokesman John Krueger said.

He said the incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. at 11500 Bay Area Boulevard.

Employees suffered non life-threatening injuries and all employees have been accounted for, Krueger said.

Krueger said a valve explosion was the cause for the incident and that there is no threat to the public and there is no secondary fire.

People were taken to area hospitals for topical burns to the back of the legs and back from falling and fleeing the area, investigators said.

Officials said they are working to learn more about this incident.

