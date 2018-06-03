At least 4 stolen vehicles recovered after person tracks stolen car to home in West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - At least four stolen vehicles were recovered from two homes in Far West Bexar County Sunday afternoon.

According to a Bexar County sheriff's deputy, a man called 911 to report that he had tracked his stolen Jeep to a home near Campion Red and Lemonmint Parkway.

The man told investigators a tracking system in his vehicle led him to a home on Campion Red.

Deputies said they searched the garage of the home and found other stolen vehicles, then found more stolen vehicles as they searched a nearby property.

Deputies said "tips throughout the neighborhood" led them to the second property.

According to authorities, a Lexus, a Jeep, two motorcycles and a tow dolly that had been reported stolen were found between the two properties. Deputies said they believe the two crime scenes are linked.

One woman is facing charges in connection with the theft of the theft of the Jeep, investigators said. Other arrests could be forthcoming if authorities find anyone else knew the other vehicles were stolen.

Derek Souzar, an alleged victim, was at lunch with his family when he got a call from deputies stating a they found a tow dolly that was recently stolen from him. Souzar said he rented the dolly for his move from Ohio.

"I took my car off the dolly and parked it next to it, in front of my apartment and woke up the next morning and the dolly was gone," Souzar said. "I called the police made a report. I called Penske and they told me I was going to owe for the dolly."

Souzar said Penske, the company he rented the dolly from, was going to charge him around $1,500 for the stolen tow dolly. He said he was relieved to hear deputies located it.

He said he suspects the people who stole the tow dolly used it to steal cars.

"I'm pretty sure that’s the whole reason they chose to steal it -- was to take some vehicles with it, which is unfortunate for me, and unfortunate for them," Souzar said. "There’s just so many better ways to make money out in the world today than to go steal vehicles. But at least for the people who had their vehicles stolen too, it looks they’re in OK shape."

The San Antonio Police Department's Auto Theft Taskforce is assisting the Sheriff's Office with its investigation, according to deputies.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.