Atascosa County Sheriff's Office Pct. 1 constable dies

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - Percy Medina, the Precinct 1 constable for Atascosa County Sheriff's Office, has died after a brief illness, according to Sheriff David Soward.

Constable Medina served the citizens of Atascosa County for 18 years, one month and 10 days, Soward said.

The sheriff didn't elaborate on the details of the illness.

"We extend our most sincere condolences and prayers to the Medina family and the staff at Precinct One," Soward said.

