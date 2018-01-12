ATF: 'Binary explosives' used in attempt to break into ATM; Suspect at large

FALLS CITY - Investigators are searching for the man they say used binary explosives to try to get into an ATM at the Falls City National Bank on Jan. 8.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Karnes County Sherriff’s Office released footage of the attempted robbery on Friday.

In the video, the man is seen walking up to the ATM machine with some type of device in his hands before the video cuts off.

Authorities said the man approached the bank around 3 a.m. and attached a plastic container holding a "suspected binary explosive material" to the drive-up ATM.

Investigators are searching for a white male who is between 5’9-6’2” with a slim build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, gloves, brown boots, a brown/green jacket, a black winter cap and a black cold weather mask.

Those with information are asked to call ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS or Karnes County CrimeStoppers at 830-780-4636.

People providing tips can remain anonymous.

