ATM money counter steals over $69K in cash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old man who was employed to count and process large amounts of money from ATMs is accused of stealing more than $69,000 over a span of five months.

Police took Fernando Guerrero into custody Monday and charged him with theft of $30,000 to $150,000, a third-degree felony.

A representative for GardaWorld, a security services company, filed a police report on Oct. 21, 2018, accusing Guerrero of stealing money from various ATMs.

The rep told police the company began receiving reports in July 2018 through December 2018 of ATM shortages that totaled about $69,500, according to an arrest affidavit.

Guerrero was seen on surveillance footage stashing bundles of money during his work shifts. In December, Guerrero stopped showing up for work, the affidavit said.

An investigator confronted Guerrero about the missing money and the evidence against him. Guerrero later provided a written confession, in which he admitted to stealing $69,500 during his employment with GardaWorld, according to the affidavit.

Guerrero confirmed to police that he wrote the confession and gave it to his former employer. His bail has been set at $12,000.

