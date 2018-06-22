ATM stolen from North Side bank

SAN ANTONIO - An ATM was stolen early Friday from a bank on the city's North Side.

When police arrived at the Pioneer Bank in the 900 block of East Basse, they found heavy machinery still running and that apparently had been used to remove the money machine from its base.

Police said the theft happened quickly because when officers arrived at the scene within 5 minutes of receiving the call, there was no sign of the thieves.

The construction equipment was stolen, police said.

