Attempt to keep pet warm leaves SE family out in the cold

SAN ANTONIO - Four people escaped but lost their Southeast Side home to a fire that started during an attempt to keep their pet warm, fire officials said.

San Antonio firefighters arrived at the mobile home in the 5500 block of Copperhead Lane shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found flames on the exterior of the home.

Before they could put out the fire, it had spread inside.

A couple and their two daughters already had escaped on their own by that point.

"The family was alerted to the fire by the fire breaking in their window, and they heard the glass breaking," said Capt. Glenn Hamilton, of the San Antonio Fire Department.

When the family ran out into the cold, all they had was the clothes on their backs.

An ambulance kept them warm while firefighters stood up to the heat of the fire, which had to be extinguished quickly to keep aerosol cans and other items from exploding.

Hamilton said it appears the fire started in a makeshift shelter for a pet.

"The owner had some bedding and a heat lamp to keep one small dog warm, and unfortunately, he had it too close to the home," he said.

This type of fire is not unusual, said Hamilton, who added that he has responded in the past to several similar fires involving heat lamps and pet bedding placed too close to homes.

A bit more space could help people avoid close calls like this, he said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.