Attend free concerts in New Braunfels every Thursday in June

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels is rebooting the popular Concert in the Park series for the summer season.

The concert series, Live @ Landa, is free to the public and concerts will take place Thursdays in June, with a final show on July 4.

It’s more than just a show this time around. There will be food trucks and activities for the kids, making Live @ Landa the perfect family night.

The bands for each concert will be:

June 7 - Smokewagon

June 14 - Rumor Town featuring members of Jay Eric and The Blieder's Creek Band

June 21 - Sunny Sauceda

June 28 - The Mismatch

July 4 - J Abram Band

12 ways to keep cool in hot weather

"After 30+ years our summer concert series is getting a reboot and will include drinks available for purchase, family entertainment and food trucks! It will be a great way to spend your summer evenings,” said Megan Foster, marketing coordinator with New Braunfels Parks and Recreation.

Concerts will kick off at 7 p.m., and the Fourth of July concert will include a firework show at 9:15 p.m.

Proceeds from each concert will help benefit a nonprofit organization.

VIDEO: Giant ray caught on camera off Texas coast

The nonprofits benefiting from the concerts will be:

June 7 - Communities in Schools

June 14 - Youth Sports Leagues

June 21 - New Braunfels Library Foundation

June 28 - Habitat for Humanity

July 4 - New Braunfels Parks Foundation

Click here for more information.

Check out J Abram Band on SA Live:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.