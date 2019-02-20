Attention parents: Walmart to host Baby Savings Day this weekend

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Walmart is hosting a sales event this weekend geared at parents and parents-to-be.

Saturday is Baby Savings Day at Walmart stores across the country. From 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. there will be specialists in stores and parents will be able to demo baby gear and get samples and coupons for baby products.

Walmart will also have some select car seats, crib mattresses and other products on sale.

The following San Antonio stores are participating in the event:

