Attention parents: Walmart to host Baby Savings Day this weekend

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Walmart is hosting a sales event this weekend geared at parents and parents-to-be.
Saturday is Baby Savings Day at Walmart stores across the country. From 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. there will be specialists in stores and parents will be able to demo baby gear and get samples and coupons for baby products.
Walmart will also have some select car seats, crib mattresses and other products on sale.
The following San Antonio stores are participating in the event:
- 9005 FM 1560 N
- 16503 Nacogdoches Road
- 7239 SW Loop 410
- 1515 N Loop 1604 E
- 1200 SE Military Drive
- 1430 Austin Highway
- 8923 W Military Drive
- 8500 Jones Maltsberger Road
- 5555 DeZavala Road
- 6730 Leslie Road
- 918 Bandera Road
- 8538 Interstate Highway 35 S
- 24403 IH 10
- 2100 SE Loop 410
- 11210 Potranco Road
- 9427 Culebra Road
- 12639 Blanco Road
- 1603 Vance Jackson Road
- 8030 Bandera Road
- 23302 SE Military Drive
