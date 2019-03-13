Attorneys for father of boy, 6, killed in deputy-involved shooting seek DA's investigative file

SAN ANTONIO - Christopher "Shane" Prescott was inside a trailer home in December 2017 with his niece and his son, Kameron Prescott, 6, when stray gunfire hit the boy, fatally wounding him.

"It all happened so fast, and it has forever changed him," said Amber Winer-Gebhart, an associate at the Crosley Law Firm, which is representing the elder Prescott.

Kameron was hit in the same shooting that killed Amanda Jones, 33, a car theft suspect who Bexar County deputies had pursued to the Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park in Schertz where Prescott lived. Encountering Jones on the porch of Prescott's trailer, deputies believed she was armed and opened fire.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office had previously identified four deputies who were there. The Bexar County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a grand jury had decided against charging the deputies involved.

"I don't think we're necessarily surprised. The criminal standard is a much higher burden than the civil side," Winer-Gebhart said.

Though Kameron's father was there at the scene, Winer-Gebhart said he still doesn't know all of the circumstances of what happened. With the criminal end of the case wrapped up, the law firm is hoping to get the investigative file from the DA's office soon.

"What we're hoping is the reports will specify what happened, why are we here and what led up to those moments and what could have been done differently in preventing the tragic passing of Kameron," Winer-Gebhart said. "And we don't know that. We don't know what's going to be in those reports. We don't know what's going to be on the bodycam or the photos, but hopefully, we can get some type of answer for the family."

Winer-Gebhart said she anticipates getting the information within "the next week or two." What happens afterward remains to be seen.

"When we get that information from the district attorney's office, we will be able to evaluate what happened in the moments leading up to the tragic passing of Kameron," Winer-Gebhart said. "And then as attorneys we can see what kind of action we can take civilly, if any, going forward."

