Austin man injured after being trapped inside cab of toppled crane

AUSTIN - The Austin Fire Department rescued a man who officials said was trapped after a large crane that he was operating flipped over on its side.

On the Fire Department’s social media pages, officials said crews responded around 11:30 a.m. to the city’s North Side in the 1300 block of Rutherford Lane where they found a toppled-over crane.

The Rescue Task Force correct address is 1321 Rutherford. A crane has flipped trapping driver in cab. Firefighters working to extricate. @ATCEMS standing by pic.twitter.com/N2M7hMwcRQ — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 6, 2018

The Fire Department said the man, in his 40s, was trapped in the crane’s cab and crews worked to extricate him.

On its social media pages, images and videos were shared showing the crane flipped over on its side in a parking lot near a warehouse.

Less than 20 minutes after responding to the scene, AFD firefighters were able to pull the man from the crane’s cab.

FINAL rescue 1300blk Rutherford Ln: "Large" crane fell over, operator entrapped, extricated by @AustinFireInfo, treated/transported by #ATCEMSMedics. Patient ~40s male with non life threatening injuries transported to Dell Seton. EMS clear the scene. No further information avail. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 6, 2018

Emergency medical services with Austin-Travis County evaluated the man for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said he was taken to Dell Seton Hospital.

1321 Rutherford pic.twitter.com/wKxmNNNSkZ — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 6, 2018

Crane operators has been extricated from cab. Being evaluated by @ATCEMS pic.twitter.com/1fY5OSaZU2 — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 6, 2018

Final Update 1321 Rutherford. Driver/operator transported by @ATCEMS Fire crews continue to work to mitigate fuel spill. Crane company will be working thru afternoon to upright crane. pic.twitter.com/DQsyG7t0ea — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 6, 2018

