Austin man injured after being trapped inside cab of toppled crane

Man taken to nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

Courtesy: Austin Fire Department

AUSTIN - The Austin Fire Department rescued a man who officials said was trapped after a large crane that he was operating flipped over on its side.

On the Fire Department’s social media pages, officials said crews responded around 11:30 a.m. to the city’s North Side in the 1300 block of Rutherford Lane where they found a toppled-over crane.

The Fire Department said the man, in his 40s, was trapped in the crane’s cab and crews worked to extricate him.

On its social media pages, images and videos were shared showing the crane flipped over on its side in a parking lot near a warehouse.

Less than 20 minutes after responding to the scene, AFD firefighters were able to pull the man from the crane’s cab.

Emergency medical services with Austin-Travis County evaluated the man for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said he was taken to Dell Seton Hospital.

