Austin officials vote unanimously to demolish iconic 'graffiti park'

AUSTIN - Austin's Historic Landmark Commission unanimously approved the demolition of one of Austin's iconic tourist destinations, commonly referred to as graffiti park.

The commission voted 8-0 to demolish concrete slabs at the location, formally known as HOPE Outdoor Gallery, the Community Impact Newspaper reported late Monday.

The graffiti-covered park, located at 1012 Baylor Street, is frequented by tourists who take photographs at the graffiti-covered park.

According to the owners of HOPE Outdoor Gallery, it is the only paint park of its kind in the U.S.

The park was created in 2011 to provide artists a canvas to showcase their creativity.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, HOPE Outdoor Gallery is moving to a new, 6-acre spot on Carson Creek Ranch. HOPE Outdoor Gallery said it will announce ways for the public to get involved in its big move in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.