Austin police officer treated for minor injuries after patrol car catches fire

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin police officer was treated for minor injuries after his patrol car caught fire Thursday night.

According to a tweet by the Austin Fire Department, the fire occurred near Govalle Avenue and Tillery Street and appears to have started inside the cargo area of vehicle. The fire was either caused or exacerbated by road flares, the AFD tweet said.

The officer was treated for a minor injury and released.

An investigation is now underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Update Govalle/Tillery @Austin_Police APD Patrol Car Fire has been extinguished. Investigation underway. Officer has been treated by @ATCEMS for minor injury and released. Fire appears to have started in cargo area of vehicle and was either caused or exacerbated by road flares — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.