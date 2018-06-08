News

Austin police officer treated for minor injuries after patrol car catches fire

Fire appears to have started inside cargo area of vehicle

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

Photo courtesy of Austin Fire Department

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin police officer was treated for minor injuries after his patrol car caught fire Thursday night.

According to a tweet by the Austin Fire Department, the fire occurred near Govalle Avenue and Tillery Street and appears to have started inside the cargo area of vehicle. The fire was either caused or exacerbated by road flares, the AFD tweet said.

More News Headlines

The officer was treated for a minor injury and released. 

An investigation is now underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.