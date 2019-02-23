Austin police search for woman, 89, with cognitive impairment

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a 89-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment.

Authorities said Dorothy Belcher was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Friday in Austin.

Law enforcement officials believe Belcher's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety, authorities said.

Belcher is described by authorities as a black woman who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. Authorities said she was last seen driving a gold 2009 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate FMX3682.

Anyone with information regarding Belcher and her whereabouts is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.

