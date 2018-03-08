Australian man blows up home trying to kill cockroach

Australia - This may not be the way to get rid of cockroaches in your home.

According to the ABC in Australia, a man caused an explosion in his kitchen using an insect spray as a flamethrower while trying to kill cockroaches.

Authorities believe the unidentified man ignited a can and a half of insect spray while trying to burn the roaches.

Luckily, he only suffered minor injuries due to shrapnel from the explosion.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the home. No other injuries were reported.

Click here for more on this story.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.