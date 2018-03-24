Authorities arrest man in West Side stabbing death

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities made an arrest in the murder of a man who was stabbed Thursday and later died from his injuries.

Aviet Lopez Arias, 41, also known as “Omar,” is charged with murder in the death of 48-year-old Robert Mata.

Police said the stabbing happened Thursday evening on the West Side in front of a home on Westbriar, near West Military Drive.

An arrest affidavit said a woman told detectives that Arias was her boyfriend. She said she had just gotten home when Arias walked up to her house and started asking her questions.

The woman said she was arguing with Arias when she saw Mata pull up in his truck. She said the two men knew each other.

As the woman went inside the house, she saw Arias hitting Mata, she said. Police said during that time, Mata was stabbed in the neck.

The woman said she went back outside, but Arias had taken off. Neighbors and video footage backed up the woman’s testimony, and Arias was arrested.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.