40-year-old man in custody following hours-long standoff in Alamo Heights

A 40-year-old man is in custody after a three-hour standoff in Alamo Heights, which police said started off as a call for sexual assault.

The standoff ended around 10:20 p.m. at an apartment in the 100 block of Elizabeth Road, near Broadway.

The victim escaped and called police Friday evening to report the sexual assault. When officers arrived, the man refused to cooperate with officers.

The Alamo Area SWAT team was called out as a precaution after officers secured the area, Alamo Heights police Chief Rick Pruitt said.

Pruitt said there was never a hostage situation, and residents nearby have no reason to worry, as it was an isolated incident.

“We have no reason for the neighborhood to be concerned,” he said.

Weapons were found in the home, and authorities will recover them once a search warrant is issued, Pruitt said.

The chief said the suspect and the victim have known each other since November, and there have been some incidents between the two in the past.

The man will be taken to the Bexar County Jail once he is processed. It's unclear what charges he faces.

