Authorities capture fugitive grandma at center of national manhunt at South Padre Island resort

Lee County Sheriff’s Office via CNN

Lois Riess, 56, is accused of killing her husband and a Florida woman.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - A Minnesota woman suspected of killing her husband and then a woman in southwest Florida has been captured at a South Texas resort.

A U.S. Marshals Service statement says two federal deputy marshals arrested 56-year-old Lois Riess on Thursday night at a South Padre Island, Texas, restaurant. South Padre Island is a beach resort community 27 miles from the crossing into Mexico.

Riess had been the subject of a nationwide hunt. She'd been reported seen at an Iowa convenience store and casino March 23.

Riess has been on the run since her husband, 54-year-old David Riess, was found fatally shot at their home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, on March 23.

Officials believe she used the same gun to kill 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson. Authorities believe Riess killed Hutchinson to assume her identity.

