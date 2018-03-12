Authorities investigating after woman discovered in river 75 miles from home

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - A body found in the Atascosa River, just south of Pleasanton, was identified as a 40-year-old San Antonio woman.

Investigators identified the woman as Cynthia Dimas Molina, who lived west of downtown. The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office is looking for anyone who may know why her body was found 75 miles from her home.

Her body was pulled from the Atascosa River on Feb. 25.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office said she died of blunt force trauma.

The case still under investigation and no arrests have been made.



