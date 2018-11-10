Authorities investigating suspicious package at SAPD North Substation

SAN ANTONIO - Multiple units from the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department are investigating a suspicious package at the SAPD North Substation.

According to online records, at least 11 SAFD units are at the scene, including hazmat crews and the bomb squad.

The report came in around 5:18 p.m. at the 13000 block of Jones Maltsberger Road. Traffic is being diverted away from the area.

SAPD officials said they are on their way to learn more information and to later brief the media.

Stick with KSAT on air and online for the latest developments.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.