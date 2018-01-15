Authorities looking for police K9 last seen in Universal City area

UNIVERSAL CITY - A non-profit that works with law enforcement K9 officers is asking the public for help finding a K9 officer that was last seen in the Universal City area.

According to K9s of Valor, K9 Warrant, a police dog for the City Live Oak disappeared Sunday in the Universal City area.

"Please be on the look out and pray K9 Warrant is located safe," K9s of Valor said in a Facebook post.

Calls to the City of Live Oak were not immediately returned Sunday night.

