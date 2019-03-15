Authorities search for 2 people after theft at T-Mobile store in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas - Authorities are searching for two people after a theft Tuesday at a T-Mobile store in Seguin.

Officers went to the T-Mobile store in the 1400 block of East Walnut Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two people entered the store and used a tool to cut the wire holding a gold iPhone to the display case, according to the police report. The two then fled the scene.

Authorities said one of the male subjects wore a brown hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants and the other male subject wore a black zipper-style hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Burgoon at 830-379-2123. Authorities said tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.