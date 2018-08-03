Authorities searching for man who set fire to 2 structures and a car overnight

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a man who set fire to two structures as well as a vehicle overnight.

The fires were reported just before 11 p.m. in the 23000 block of Highway 281 in far South Bexar County.

According to deputies, witnesses say they saw the man set the fires and that they also recognized him.

Authorities did not identify how much damage was done to each structure.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the Bexar County Fire Department, and the Fire Marshal all responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

