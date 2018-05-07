Authorities searching for pickup after child is taken, abandoned in vehicle theft

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's office said they are searching for a stolen pickup truck that was taken early Monday morning with a 3-year-old in the back seat.

The BCSO said the vehicle was stolen in West Bexar County near West Loop 1604 just after 3 a.m.

The vehicle was stolen along with the 3-year-old child from a driveway while the mother was allegedly unloading groceries from the vehicle.

The child was eventually abandoned near Marbach Road and Hunt Lane and has since been safely returned to her parents, officials said.

The suspect is at-large and possibly still in possession of the stolen truck. The truck is a 2006 silver Honda pickup with the License Plate DR6S351 and with a pit bull sticker on the back window.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking people to call 210-335-6000 to report any information involving the suspect or the location of the vehicle.

