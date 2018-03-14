Authorities seek killer after woman's body found floating in Atascosa River

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - Atascosa County authorities need the public’s help gathering information that leads to the arrest of a person who killed a 40-year-old woman found floating in a river.

Cynthia Dimas Molina’s body was found February 25 in the Atascosa River. Her partner, Serrina Salazar, was one of the last people to see her when she left to go to the store for medicine.

“She looked at me and told me she loved me and that she would be back. I told her I love her back and I haven’t seen her since,” Salazar said.

A friend of the couple dropped Molina off at the corner of Martin and Minter streets on the West Side the day of Molina’s disappearance.

“I don’t know what happened. She never came home,” Salazar said.

Molina is a mother and grandmother.

“Help us. Help put Cynthia to rest the right way. Don’t leave her in limbo,” Salazar said. “The family has questions. I don’t have answers. I have questions. I want answers.”

Atascosa County investigators said Molina died of blunt force trauma. So far, no one has been arrested.

Atascosa County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for one week only for information that leads to an arrest in Molina’s case. Anyone with information is asked to call 830-769-2255.

