Authorities seek man accused of robbing North Side 7-Eleven

SAN ANTONIO - Police are seeking a man accused in an aggravated robbery at a 7-Eleven on the city’s North Side.

The man parked a blue four-door sedan at the gas pumps of the 7-Eleven in the 11700 block of West Avenue on Dec. 18, police said. He was seen entering the store with his face uncovered, and then raised his scarf over his face as he approached the clerk, police said.

Police said the man pulled out a weapon and pointed it at the clerk. He then got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

