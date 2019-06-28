Authorities warning public on imposter phone scammers

FreeImages.com/Nimalan Tharmalingam

SAN ANTONIO - U.S. Marshals are warning people of an imposter phone scam "where con artists are spoofing the district office’s real number to trick people into sending money."

Authorities said that scammers are using technology to change the incoming phone numbers that appear on caller ID and they impersonate friends, family members, law enforcement or even local businesses. They usually end up asking for money.

“We want people to be aware of this scam so they can protect themselves,” said U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau. “The U.S. Marshal Service will never call citizens on the phone demanding money."

The U.S. Marshals are asking for the public to report any scammer calls to the local FBI office.

