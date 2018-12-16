Automatic rifle used in East Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a man who they said shot another man with an automatic rifle, sending the victim to the hospital.

Officers responded to the call shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday at Banyan Tree Apartments located at 8170 Cross Creek Road.

The victim, a black male in his 30s told officers he had just parked his car at the apartments after being at a nearby lounge. Moments later, the victim saw a man he did not recognize approach from a black car. According to Sgt. Justin Tidwell's preliminary information "He said as soon as he exited his vehicle, an unknown male... fired several rounds at him."

Investigators confirmed they counted more than 20 rounds on the ground. The victim was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds to his right leg that were not life-threatening.

The shooter fled in his black car and is being sought by authorities.

The victim will be questioned once again by police in hopes of receiving more information on the suspect.

