Axe-throwing takes aim at San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking to live on the edge or blow off some steam, you may want to give axe-throwing a try.

People in San Antonio are taking axes and throwing them at targets for fun.

Class Axe, which opened in May, will teach you all you need to know about the activity.

In 30 minutes, a trained employee will show you how to throw an axe so you can compete with others.

Clinical psychologist Julie Swearingen said any physical activity can have stress-relieving benefits.

"Mild physical activities such as walking, bowling, or potentially axe throwing could result in lower physiological levels of stress and stress hormones," she said.

Swearingen said there is also a social interaction element that can be positive.

"The other benefit, if you think about the world that we live in, we are bombarded with technology and time in our day-to-day lives. This is a singular activity where you have to focus on that one thing," she said. "So you get to give your mind a little bit of a break from all the other demands and tasks, and that's beneficial."

